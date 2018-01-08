Castigatorii Globurilor de Aur 2018

Editia cu numarul 75 a premiilor „Golden Globes” nu a fost lipsita de surprize, cu toate ca o mare parte din premiile acordate erau previzibile. Marile surprize vin la categoria cinematografie, acolo unde pelicula „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a castigat premiul cel mare, cand favorit era filmul „The Shape of Water” al mexicanului Guillermo Del Toro.
LISTA CASTIGATORI CINEMATOGRAFIE
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – WINNER
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist – WINNER
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – WINNER
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water – WINNER
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song
Home from Ferdinand
Mighty River from Mudbound
Remember Me from Coco
The Star from The Star
„This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman – WINNER
Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade – WINNER
Loveless
The Square
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco-WINNER
Loving Vincent
La categoria televiziune, surprizele nu au fost atat de mari intrucat tot sezonul de premii a fost dominat de „The Handmaid’s Tale” si de actrita Elisabeth Moss. Asa cum era de asteptat „The Handmaid’s Tale” a devenit cel mai bun serial tv al anului, iar Moss a luat Golden Globe pentru cea mai buna actrita intr-un serial de televiziune.
La categoria mini-serie, HBO a castigat aproape toate premiile puse in joc cu „Big Little Lies”. Nicole Kidman a castigat Golden Globe pentru cea mai buna actrita intr-o serie tv in rol principal, iar Laura Dern si Aleksander Skasrgaard au fost premiati pentru rolurile secundare.
Mai mult, „Big Little Lies” a castigat trofeul si pentru cea mai buna mini-serie si a devenit astfel campion la numarul de trofee Golden Globes decernate aseara.
LISTA CASTIGATORI TELEVIZIUNE
Best TV series – Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us – WINNER
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None – WINNER
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies – WINNER
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo – WINNER
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alfred Molina, Feud
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies – WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Sursa: www.adpm.ro