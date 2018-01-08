Castigatorii Globurilor de Aur 2018

Editia cu numarul 75 a premiilor „Golden Globes” nu a fost lipsita de surprize, cu toate ca o mare parte din premiile acordate erau previzibile. Marile surprize vin la categoria cinematografie, acolo unde pelicula „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” a castigat premiul cel mare, cand favorit era filmul „The Shape of Water” al mexicanului Guillermo Del Toro.

LISTA CASTIGATORI CINEMATOGRAFIE

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – WINNER

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist – WINNER

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out