Au fost anuntate nominalizarila la Premiile Grammy 2017. Iata cel mai importante categorii ale celebrei gale muzicale ce va avea loc pe 12 februarie. Cine va castiga mult-ravnitele trofee?

Nominalizarile Grammy 2017

Editia de anul viitor a Galei Premiilor Grammy va avea loc in Los Angeles, pe 12 februarie, si va fi gazduita de James Corden. Vorbim de cele mai importante si mai ravnite premii din industria muzicala internationala.

Mai sunt doua luni pana la marele eveniment, insa deja au fost anuntate nominalizarile la fiecare categorie. Astfel, batalia se va da intre cei mai de succes artisti din 2016, dar si intre specialistii din industria muzicala, fie ca vorbim de compozitori, producatori muzicali, tehnicieni de sunet, etc.

Iata nominalizarile Grammy 2017

Record of the Year:

“Hello”— Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Hello” — Adele

“Hold Up” — Beyoncé

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece” (Idol Version) — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Cinema — Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels — Bob Dylan

Stages Live — Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Human Nature — Herb Alpert

When You Wish Upon A Star — Bill Frisell

Way Back Home Live From Rochester, NY — Steve Gadd Band

Unspoken — Chuck Loeb

Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance:

“Joe” (Live From Austin City Limits) — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence” (Live On Conan) — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Silvera” — Gojira

“Rotting In Vain” — Korn

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Song:

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco Weezer — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best R&B Performance:

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

“Cranes In The Sky” — Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)

“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Lake By The Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best R&B Album:

In My Mind — BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits — Terrace Martin

Healing Season — Mint Condition

Smoove Jones — Mya

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

“All The Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody — De La Soul

Major Key — DJ Khaled

Views — Drake

Blank Face LP — ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Different For Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die A Happy Man” — Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble And Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“My Church” — busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Big Day In A Small Town — Brandy Clark

Full Circle — Loretta Lynn

Hero — Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord — Keith Urban

Best Music Video:

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film:

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — Steve Aoki

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — (The Beatles)

Lemonade — Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry — (Various Artists)

Sursa: http://www.agentiadepresamondena.com