Castigatorii premiilor Emmy 2016

Editia din acest an a premiilor Emmy a fost una fara prea mari surprize. “Game of Thrones” si-a adjudecat categoria Cel mai bun serial drama, in timp ce “Veep” a castigat din nou la categoriaCel mai bun serial de comedie.
Rami Malek cu rolul sau din “Mr Robot” a fost premiat cu Emmy la categoria Cel mai bun actor intr-un serial drama, in vreme ce Tatiana Maslany a fost una dintre surprizele serii, castigand trofeul Cea mai buna actrita intr-un serial drama cu rolul ei din “Orphan Black”.
Cea mai buna mini-serie tv a fost “The People VS. OJ Simpson”, productie care a castigat si categoriile actoricesti prin Sarah Paulson si Courtney B.Vance.
Jeffrey Tambor a repetat performanta de anul trecut si a castigat categoria Cel mai bun actor intr-un serial de comedie prin rolul din “Transparent”, in timp ce Julia Louis-Dreyfus si-a mai adjudecat un Emmy pentru rolul din “Veep”.
Best Drama Series: Game of Thrones
Best Comedy Series: Veep
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Directing for a Drama Series: Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards,” Directed by Miguel Sapochnik
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Best Writing for a Drama Series: Game of Thrones, “Battle Of The Bastards,” Written by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss
Best Variety Sketch Series: Key & Peele
Best Limited Series: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Television Movie: Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Directing for a Limited Series or a Television Movie: The Night Manager, Directed by Susanne Bier
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Regina King, American Crime
Best Writing for a Limited Series or Television Movie: The People v. O.J. Simpson, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy,” Written by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski
Best Reality-Competition Program: The Voice
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Best Directing for a Comedy Series: Transparent, “Man on the Land,” Directed by Jill Soloway
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, Baskets
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Margo Martindale, The Americans