Castigatorii premiilor Emmy 2016

Editia din acest an a premiilor Emmy a fost una fara prea mari surprize. “Game of Thrones” si-a adjudecat categoria Cel mai bun serial drama, in timp ce “Veep” a castigat din nou la categoriaCel mai bun serial de comedie.

Rami Malek cu rolul sau din “Mr Robot” a fost premiat cu Emmy la categoria Cel mai bun actor intr-un serial drama, in vreme ce Tatiana Maslany a fost una dintre surprizele serii, castigand trofeul Cea mai buna actrita intr-un serial drama cu rolul ei din “Orphan Black”.

Cea mai buna mini-serie tv a fost “The People VS. OJ Simpson”, productie care a castigat si categoriile actoricesti prin Sarah Paulson si Courtney B.Vance.

Jeffrey Tambor a repetat performanta de anul trecut si a castigat categoria Cel mai bun actor intr-un serial de comedie prin rolul din “Transparent”, in timp ce Julia Louis-Dreyfus si-a mai adjudecat un Emmy pentru rolul din “Veep”.

Best Drama Series: Game of Thrones

Best Comedy Series: Veep

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

​Best Actor in a Drama Series: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Directing for a Drama Series: Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards,” Directed by Miguel Sapochnik

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Best Writing for a Drama Series: Game of Thrones, “Battle Of The Bastards,” Written by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss

Best Variety Sketch Series: Key & Peele

Best Limited Series: The People v. O.J. Simpson

​Best Television Movie: Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Directing for a Limited Series or a Television Movie: The Night Manager, Directed by Susanne Bier

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie: Regina King, American Crime

Best Writing for a Limited Series or Television Movie: The People v. O.J. Simpson, “From The Ashes Of Tragedy,” Written by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Best Reality-Competition Program: The Voice

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Best Directing for a Comedy Series: Transparent, “Man on the Land,” Directed by Jill Soloway

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, Baskets

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Margo Martindale, The Americans